Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Cut by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,210,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399,317 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $225,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,467,000 after purchasing an additional 555,578 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $849,700.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,691. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.22. 1,750,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,756,259. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

