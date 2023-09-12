Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 792,277 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 451.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 967,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792,277 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $62,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $1,146,623.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $6,742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at $665,180,822.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.23. 271,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,198. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

