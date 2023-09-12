Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $60.56 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,748 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.50% of TransUnion worth $60,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

TRU traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 218,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $70,050.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,321.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $70,050.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,321.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,864 shares of company stock worth $777,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

