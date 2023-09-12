Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $56.49 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,686 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $56,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 921,122 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $30,493,000.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.72. 38,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $162.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.02). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

