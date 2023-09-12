Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Align Technology worth $54,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,595,000 after acquiring an additional 213,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Align Technology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after acquiring an additional 131,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $7.75 on Tuesday, reaching $327.43. The stock had a trading volume of 159,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.35. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.33.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

