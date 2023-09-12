Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.07% of PDC Energy worth $59,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 142.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $97,470,000 after buying an additional 892,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $56,096,000 after buying an additional 758,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDCE remained flat at $73.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $871.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

