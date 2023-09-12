Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,909,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,398 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up 0.7% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Datadog worth $138,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.45.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,156,530 shares of company stock valued at $110,241,243 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

