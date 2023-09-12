The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Buy

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

HSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 820 ($10.26) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.01) to GBX 825 ($10.32) in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.20.

Get HSBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. 1,930,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,420. The stock has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HSBC by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 7,993.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $15,928,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.