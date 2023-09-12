Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,501 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.39% of Catalent worth $45,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.
Several research firms have commented on CTLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Argus upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.
In other news, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
CTLT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.11. 453,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,881. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $93.95.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
