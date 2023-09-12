Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,501 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.39% of Catalent worth $45,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Argus upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Trading Up 0.2 %

CTLT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.11. 453,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,881. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $93.95.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.