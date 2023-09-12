Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 704,950 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 704,950 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems makes up about 0.7% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 3.06% of Casella Waste Systems worth $131,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,845,000 after purchasing an additional 498,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 550.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 316,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 438,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 291,706 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CWST traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.08. 160,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 102.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,488,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.