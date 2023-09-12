Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114,129 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $50,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,693,000 after purchasing an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,228,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,458,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.07. 200,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,860 shares of company stock worth $2,944,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

