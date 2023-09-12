Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 473.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $82,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $111,690,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,116,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,929,296.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,929,296.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,053 over the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 180,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,310. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.11. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.