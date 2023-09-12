Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,235 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.39% of HubSpot worth $84,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.76.

HUBS stock traded down $10.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $532.23. The company had a trading volume of 75,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,402 shares of company stock valued at $26,632,333 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

