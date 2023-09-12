Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $85.97 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 110.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522,489 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $85,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 69.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 1.8 %

OKTA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.44. 978,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,228. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Okta

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.