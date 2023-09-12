Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 76,931 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,931 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Quanta Services worth $92,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 57.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,997,000 after buying an additional 53,317 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

PWR stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.04. 154,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

