Fairmount Funds Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,924,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,156,000. Enliven Therapeutics makes up about 7.2% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned 0.29% of Enliven Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELVN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,200,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. 16,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,993. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

