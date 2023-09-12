Fairmount Funds Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 374,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,000. Merus accounts for 1.2% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Merus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $30,910,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $18,970,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 539,669 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $6,963,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 393,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Merus Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 90,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,298. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.84. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. Merus had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 432.68%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Merus Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

