Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 107,864 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,864 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Veeva Systems worth $83,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.78.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,052. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

