Family Management Corp Has $165,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Family Management Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPYV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.38. 375,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,156. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

