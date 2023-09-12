Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $90.48 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.33% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $90,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP stock traded down $7.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.15. The stock had a trading volume of 283,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.12. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.62 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $153,658.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,240.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,703 shares of company stock worth $1,152,331. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

