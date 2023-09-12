Falcon Wealth Planning Has $223,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Falcon Wealth Planning lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

EWX stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.08. 21,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

