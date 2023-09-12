Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OXLCN stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
