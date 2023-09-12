Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXLCN stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

