Magellan Aerospace Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:MAL traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.27. 501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,832. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$417.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$219.65 million for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.7097701 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

Featured Stories

