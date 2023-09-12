Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on October 5th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

CNQ stock traded up C$1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$87.44. 851,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,877. The company has a market cap of C$95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$61.23 and a 1-year high of C$90.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.83.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.7925022 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total transaction of C$205,650.40. In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total transaction of C$205,650.40. Also, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total transaction of C$786,128.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,378 shares of company stock worth $1,649,235. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$90.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.