Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 29th

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070. Strawberry Fields REIT has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack Levine purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

