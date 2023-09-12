Merchants Bancorp (MBINO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on October 2nd

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,532. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $24.71.
About Merchants Bancorp
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Merchants Bancorp
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.