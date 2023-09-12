Ediston Property Investment Company plc (EPIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance

Shares of EPIC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 69 ($0.86). The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,315. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.13. Ediston Property Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.20 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.49 ($0.96). The company has a market cap of £145.82 million, a PE ratio of -634.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 24.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

