Ediston Property Investment Company plc (EPIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance
Shares of EPIC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 69 ($0.86). The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,315. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.13. Ediston Property Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.20 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.49 ($0.96). The company has a market cap of £145.82 million, a PE ratio of -634.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 24.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
