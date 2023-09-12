HFB Financial Co. (HFBA) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on September 29th

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

HFB Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

HFB Financial stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 794. HFB Financial has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00.

HFB Financial Company Profile

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts.

