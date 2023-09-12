HFB Financial Co. (HFBA) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on September 29th

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
HFB Financial Trading Up 3.4 %
HFB Financial stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 794. HFB Financial has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00.
HFB Financial Company Profile
