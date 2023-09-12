Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 69,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.