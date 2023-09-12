Fortress Investment Group LLC Invests $243,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. FTAI Aviation makes up about 0.0% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,803,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 63,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,159. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $37.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.