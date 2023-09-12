Insider Buying: GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Insider Acquires 26,142 Shares of Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTNGet Free Report) insider Alexi Baker purchased 26,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,979.64 ($7,083.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.

