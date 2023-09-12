Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) Insider Peter Harold Buys 2,121,212 Shares

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Harold purchased 2,121,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$46,666.66 ($30,107.53).

Poseidon Nickel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Poseidon Nickel

Poseidon Nickel Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Mt Windarra, Black Swan, and Lake Johnston nickel projects located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Niagara Mining Limited and changed its name to Poseidon Nickel Limited in 2007.

