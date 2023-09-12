Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) Insider Peter Harold Buys 2,121,212 Shares

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Harold purchased 2,121,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$46,666.66 ($30,107.53).
Poseidon Nickel Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Poseidon Nickel
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Poseidon Nickel
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Poseidon Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseidon Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.