First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.40. 494,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.