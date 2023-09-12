First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $14.54 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. 2,552,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109,790. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

