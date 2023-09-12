First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $217.36. 176,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,862. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

