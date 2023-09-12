CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $185.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.37. 78,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.10. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $171.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

