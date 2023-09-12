First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 124.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,288 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 623,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,256,000 after purchasing an additional 739,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $104.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,481. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

