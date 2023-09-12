First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Acquires 135,481 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,481 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $30,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,005,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWX stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. 9,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $69.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

