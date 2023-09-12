First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,556 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.87. The company had a trading volume of 42,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,749. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.