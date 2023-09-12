First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $849,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $671,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $118,699,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.97.

AEP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

