First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,777 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,254,025. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.