Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Orthofix Medical stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,577. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $514.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.69. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

