First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Up 1.3 %

Cummins stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.52. 147,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.00. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

