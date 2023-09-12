Front Row Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

CSX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. 2,596,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,034,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

