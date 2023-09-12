Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 3,182 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,428 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $564.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $525.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

