Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Greenline Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.0% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 45,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,968,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $222.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

