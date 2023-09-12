Governors Lane LP Buys 21,700 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Governors Lane LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 2.5% of Governors Lane LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $272.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

