Stifel Nicolaus Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$210.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of WSP Global stock remained flat at $136.80 on Tuesday. 154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.61. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $140.80.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

