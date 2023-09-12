Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for approximately 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $97,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 63.1% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in MSCI by 26.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 57,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $9.40 on Tuesday, reaching $526.76. 119,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,263. The company has a 50-day moving average of $526.09 and a 200-day moving average of $510.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.