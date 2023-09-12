Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 44.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $203.91. 317,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,723 shares of company stock valued at $19,414,000. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile



Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

